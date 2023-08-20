World Photography Day: Who, Where, How, Why, When It Started!

World Photography Day is celebrated annually on August 19, offering an unofficial occasion for individuals to pay tribute to the art of photography.

According to the World Photography Day website, the theme for this year is

“Landscapes”.

The origin of this day can be traced back to 1837, when Frenchmen Joseph Nicephore Niepce and Louis Daguerre introduced the ‘daguerreotype,’ marking the world’s inaugural photographic process. By January 9, 1839, just two years later, the daguerreotype received official endorsement from the French Academy of Sciences. Following this, on August 19, 1839, approximately seven months later, it is believed that the French government procured the patent for this invention. This momentous achievement was subsequently declared a gift to the world, ensuring its availability to all, thus giving rise to World Photography Day.

Louis Daguerre, born on November 18, 1787, in Cormeilles-en-Parisis, France, grew up during the tumultuous times of the French Revolution, characterised by conflict between the common people and the bourgeoisie due to King Louis XVI’s economic policies.

Despite limited formal education, Daguerre developed artistic skills and practical knowledge of architecture through an apprenticeship. At 17, he moved to Paris to pursue scene painting for the opera. In the early 1820s, he co-invented the diorama, which showcased moving and illuminated paintings.

Later facing financial difficulties, Daguerre incorporated photography into his dioramas after connecting with Joseph Nicéphore Niépce. In 1839, he patented the daguerreotype process, a significant leap in photography’s evolution. This marked the beginning of photography’s journey to capturing life’s moments.

World Photography Day seeks to raise awareness, foster idea-sharing, and inspire individuals to engage in photography. This yearly observance not only honors the art of photography but also facilitates the gathering of passionate individuals to exchange their creations. Additionally, it provides enthusiasts with the motivation to consider photography as a viable career option.

World Photography Day is observed globally with events like exhibitions, workshops, and online contests. Photography clubs, museums, and cultural institutions host exhibitions featuring established and emerging photographers, exploring diverse themes. Workshops and seminars offer learning opportunities for enthusiasts, focusing on techniques like long exposure and portrait lighting. Online platforms and hashtags facilitate sharing, connection, and participation in creative challenges for photographers.

To commemorate this day, here are some photography quotes by famous photographers:

“For me, the camera is a

sketchbook, an instrument of intuition and spontaneity.”

– Henri Cartier-Bresson

“It’s not enough to just own a camera. Everyone owns a camera. To be a photographer, you must understand, appreciate, and harness the power you hold!”

– Mark Denman

“The painter constructs, the photographer discloses.”

– Susan Sontag

“We are making photographs to understand what our lives mean to us.”

– Ralph Hattersley

“Photographers don’t take pictures. They create images.”

– Mark Denman