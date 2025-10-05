The Federal Government has honoured exceptional teachers and schools who have distinguished themselves in the noble task of nation-building through education.

The grand finale of the 2025 World Teachers’ Day celebration and the President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Awards was held on Sunday at the Eagle Square, Abuja, under the theme “Recasting Teaching as a Collaborative Profession.”

Leading the pack of awardees was Emmanuel Ozor Charles of Greater Tomorrow International College, Ondo, who emerged Best Public Private School Teacher, with a cash prize of N3.5million.

Solanke Francis Taiwo of Ansar-Udeen Main School, Kemta, Abeokuta, Ogun State, won the Best Teacher (CAR) award for his outstanding commitment to nurturing young minds and driving academic excellence.

In the Basic School category, Woliwo Primary School, Onitsha, Anambra State, shone brightly as it clinched the Best School (BUS) award, while Onike Girls Junior High School, Lagos, was named Best Junior Secondary School (BUS) for its remarkable performance in academic standards, discipline, and girl-child empowerment.

The award for Best School Leader, with a cash prize of N3.5 million, went to Mrs. Odenike Fausat Mobolaji of Elepe Community Junior High School, Ikorodu, Lagos, who was recognised for her exceptional leadership, mentorship, and commitment to school improvement and teacher development.

Similarly, Fayomi Felix of Idepe High School, Okitipupa, Ondo State, was honoured as Best Public School Teacher, with a N3.5 million cash award, in recognition of his innovative teaching methods and dedication to student success.

Crowning the list was Ubani Roseblund Ibiyiye of Federal Government College, Abuloma, who bagged the coveted Best Teacher prize of N3.5million, representing the pinnacle of excellence in Nigeria’s teaching community.

The award ceremony formed part of activities marking the 2025 World Teachers’ Day, celebrated annually on October 5, to highlight teachers’ empowerment, motivation, and their role in shaping the future of education.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Olatunji Alausa, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to empowering teachers through policies and programmes that promote collaboration, continuous professional development, and national progress.

“It is remarkable that the global community is acknowledging the selfless dedication of teachers who remain the foundation of development in all climes. Rewarding teachers is an investment in quality education, student achievement, and national progress,” he said.

Dr Alausa emphasised that collaboration among teachers leads to improved learning outcomes and greater professional fulfilment. “When teachers are supported to work together through peer mentoring, joint lesson planning, co-teaching, and digital platforms, learning outcomes improve, and teachers experience professional growth,” he stated.

He added that the Federal Ministry of Education has rolled out several initiatives to revitalise the teaching profession, including the implementation of the National Teacher Policy, which ensures that teachers are professionally empowered, motivated, and supported through continuous training.

The event also witnessed the presentation of awards to deserving state governors, trophies for the best march past, and the President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Awards.