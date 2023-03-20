CWAY Group, said it is committed to ensuring that everyone has access to clean and drinkable water in the country as part of its commitment to promote and accelerate clean water in the country.

LEADERSHIP reports that the World Water Day is set aside by the United Nations to celebrate and raises awareness of billions of people living without access to safe water. It is about taking action to tackle the global water crisis.

However, speaking against the backdrop of celebrating the World Water Day (WWD), the senior director, External Affairs, CWAY Nigeria Drinking Water Science & Technology Co. Ltd, Tony Ojumoola, said, his company has made significant contributions towards providing clean drinking water to millions of Nigerians since it started operation in Nigeria.

“At CWAY, we recognise the importance of safe and clean drinking water, and we are committed to ensuring that everyone has access to it. Since we began operations in Nigeria over 2 decades ago, we have made significant contributions towards providing clean drinking water to millions of Nigerians. Our commitment to this cause has not wavered, and we will continue to do more.

“We have invested heavily in modern technology and equipment that allows us to produce high-quality water that meets international standards. Our factories are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that enable us to produce large volumes of water, while maintaining the highest level of hygiene and safety,” he pointed out.

Also speaking, the deputy managing director, CWAY Group, Sobhan Mukherjeerr, disclosed that, it has provided access to safe water to communities that lack access to it.

He said: “we are committed to promoting awareness on the importance of clean water and the need to conserve water resources. Through our various corporate social responsibility initiatives, we have provided access to safe water to communities that lack access to it. We have also organized several water conservation campaigns aimed at educating the public on the need to use water responsibly.”

“The thought leadership programme is expected to bring together experts, stakeholders, and industry leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities related to water conservation, sustainability, and access.”

On his part, the marketing director, CWAY Group, Rohit Prakash Gupta, said the insight and expertise of the guest speaker, Prof. Uwadiae of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), would help the group to think critically and creatively about how to ensure everyone has access to safe and clean water.

In addition to the thought leadership forum, CWAY Group will also carry out several initiatives to promote the importance of water conservation and sustainability.

These initiatives include; sharing drinking water with traffic control officers across Lagos State to demonstrate CWAY Group’s commitment to providing clean and safe water to all and organising a media tour of its high-profile tech-driven plant among other initiatives.