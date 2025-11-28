Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has told the All Progressives Congress (APC) to worry about President Bola Tinubu’s fading capacity rather than his political decisions.

Atiku stated this while reacting to a statement by the Lagos State chapter of APC, whose spokesman, Seye Oladejo, made references to the former vice president’s recent formal membership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Atiku, in a statement by his senior special assistant, Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said his political journey has been public, transparent and fully documented, adding that his age, parents, educational records and public life can be traced from childhood to national prominence without the need for forensic experts, private investigators, or sworn affidavits to reconcile conflicting identities.

“This already places him miles ahead of their paymaster who — by all reasonable public evidence — is well past 90, yet insists on clinging to power and is already scheming for a second term. If Atiku, a far healthier, mentally sharper, and globally respected statesman, is “too old” to aspire at 79, then what do we call a visibly frail leader whose true age remains one of the country’s best-kept mysteries?

He added that the APC cannot, on one hand, enable a man who has switched names, ages, origins, and educational histories, yet on the other hand attack Atiku for making strategic political moves within a democratic system.

Noting that party mobility is not a crime unlike identity fraud, Atiku said his decision to collaborate with the ADC is driven by conviction, nation-building, and a shared democratic vision, not desperation.

“Only those accustomed to treating political parties as private estates will find such collaboration confusing.

“The Lagos APC should stop pretending to be concerned about Nigeria’s future. Their real fear is simple and understandable: Atiku Abubakar remains the single most formidable, experienced, and prepared leader in the country today. His moral stamina, political clarity, and national acceptance continue to expose the emptiness of the APC’s propaganda and the illegitimacy of the regime they serve.

“If the APC is looking for a man defined by “restlessness, panic, and desperation,” they need not look far. He is in the Villa — struggling to govern, struggling to appear coherent, and struggling to convince Nigerians that he is the age he claims to be.

“Rather than issuing unintelligent statements, the Lagos APC should direct its energy toward explaining the collapsing economy, the insecurity consuming the country, the hardship imposed on citizens, and the human suffering that has become the lasting legacy of their party,” he said.