The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the rising level of school children’s vulnerability in the country on account of insecurity.

Advertisement

The party stated this when it paid a condolence visit to Niger State in the wake of the tragic kidnapping of schoolchildren at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, describing the incident as both heartbreaking and senseless.

The delegation, led by the elected national chairman of the party, Barr Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), included former Kano State governor, Senator Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau as well as members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC).

Received by the governor of Niger State, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago, at the Government House in Minna, the PDP leaders expressed deep concern over the rising spate of insecurity ravaging the state and other parts of the country.

Advertisement

In a statement delivered during the visit, the NWC lamented the increasing vulnerability of schoolchildren to bandit attacks, insisting that the right of every Nigerian child to acquire education in peace must be protected at all costs.

“The kidnapping of innocent children is not only unacceptable but a grave affront to the values we hold dear as a nation,” Turaki said, adding that the PDP “strongly condemns this attack and all other forms of terrorism targeted at citizens.”

Turaki commended Governor Bago for the swift collaboration with security agencies to secure the release of the abducted children and bring stability to affected communities.

He assured the governor of the PDP’s solidarity, noting that the party’s support transcends political differences.

“We stand firmly with the people of Niger State through prayers and total support in this challenging moment.

The sanctity of life is paramount, and the welfare and security of Nigerians remain our collective responsibility,” he said.

The party restated its commitment to advocating for stronger security measures and policies that prioritize the protection of lives, particularly those of schoolchildren across the federation.