The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has praised the Super Falcons for their superb performance in their match against the England team in the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday.

Senator Tinubu said she was very proud of the girls, who she said played their hearts out in the Round of 16 encounter of tournament.

The First Lady, who watched the match with the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, and the wife of Senate President, Mrs Ekaette Akpabio, described the match as a tension-soaked encounter, describing the Nigerian girls as no push-overs.

She said the only thing the England side had going for them was simply luck, emphasising that she was indeed very proud of the performance of the Super Falcons.

The First Lady said she would be waiting to receive them as true heroes on their return home.

The Super Falcons lost 4-2 on penalties to their England counterparts after the completion of regulation time and extra time at the ongoing FIFA Women World Cup Tournament.