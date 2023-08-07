The immediate-past Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN, has initiated the process of filing formal petitions with the management of microblogging site, X (formerly known as Twitter), and the Nigeria’s National Communications Commission (NCC), over what he termed offensive tweets and online reports against him involving claims that he drated judgement for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) Judges.

Fashola vehemently denied what he called baseless and defamatory allegation that he was involved in drafting the judgement for the PEPT Judges.

The former Minister, who expressed disappointment with the spread of the false information on social media platforms, called on security agencies to take action against those responsible for spreading fake news.

In a statement signed by his media adviser, Hakeem Bello, Fashola clarified that he had been away from Abuja for an extended period of time, rendering the claims entirely unfounded.

He condemned the individuals behind the dangerous allegations, referring to them as agents of destabilisation.

“Fashola has initiated the process of filing formal petitions against the offensive tweets and online reports with the management of the microblogging site, X (formerly known as Twitter), and the National Communications Commission (NCC).

“He urged the relevant security agencies to treat this matter with utmost seriousness, as it strikes at the heart of judicial independence.

“The former Minister believes that these allegations may be part of a wider campaign to undermine the judiciary by those who seek to manipulate the institution for their own gain. He emphasizes the importance of unmasking the perpetrators and their sponsors and ensuring that they face the appropriate legal consequences,” Bello stated.

The former two-term Governor of Lagos State urged members of the public to disregard the false allegations and asked them to report any individual involved in spreading such dangerous fabrications to the relevant security agencies.