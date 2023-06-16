X-raying Nigerian Ports’ Quest For Hub Status Via Investment In Facilities

All over the world, seaports now receive Very Large Container Vessels (VLCC), due to their economic scales. VLCC easily transforms ports to the hub of maritime activities through cargo transhipment as it also reduces the freight cost on cargoes imported into the country.

However, the only seaport where VLCC can berth in Nigeria is the Lekki Deep Seaport and this is basically because of the drought of the port. Lekki port has a draft of 16m with sophisticated, state of the art cargo handling and towage equipment.

The equipment provided by the government and the promoters of Lekki port, LEADERSHIP gathered, is the best in West and Central Africa, thereby making Nigeria a preferred destination for VLCCs.

In order to allow VLCC berth successfully and seamlessly, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), have deployed tug boats christened MT Maikoko and MT Da-Opukuro, for the Lekki deep seaports.

With the two watercraft deployed, it will further enhance Nigeria‘s quest for hub status as the NPA is also the first port authority in Africa to acquire the two 2813 models of Damen’s ASD neoteric 80 tons bollard pull tug boats watercraft.

Speaking on the deployment of the two watercraft, the managing director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said the acquisition of the largest tugboats in Africa will enable Nigeria to attain hub status by servicing domestic cargo needs, winning back transit cargo, hitherto, lost to o