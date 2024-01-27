Barcelona head coach, Xavi Hernandez, has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The former Spanish international led Barcelona to the La Liga title at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, but they have struggled to replicate that form.

Despite still being active in the title race, and through to the Champions League Last 16, Barcelona could end the season without a trophy.

Xavi recently hinted that extension talks with the club were ongoing in Catalonia but he dropped a bombshell after their 5-3 La Liga loss to Villarreal.

“On June 30 I will leave the club. It’s a decision I have discussed with the President, and with the staff. Barca need a change of direction.

“I think that will help the club dynamic to change and I still think we can have a very good season. I have to think about the club before myself,” he said on the club’s website.

Xavi’s call will likely come as a shock to his squad, who have consistently backed him, despite their mixed form across all competitions so far this season.

His current contract was due to expire in 2025 and the search for his successor will now begin before the end of the current campaign, as part of major changes in Catalonia.