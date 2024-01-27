Nigeria’s Super Eagles, on Saturday night, qualified for the quarterfinals of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast after thrashing the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0 following a brace from Ademola Lookman with one goal each in both halfs of the heated game.

The Atalanta forward opened the scoring nine minutes before the break after Victor Osimhen forced Oumar Gonzalez into a mistake and then teed up Lookman to fire past goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa, who was preferred against to Andre Onana.

Lookman sealed the win in the 90th minute after one of the game’s best moves, volleying home Calvin Bassey’s cut-back to spark huge celebrations among the three-time champions.

Despite introducing Vincent Aboubakar, top scorer at the 2021 edition of the AFCON tournament, late on for his first appearance after a muscle injury sustained on the eve of the finals, Cameroon failed to register a single shot on target.

The Super Eagles will face Angola, who earlier impressed in a 3-0 win over Namibia, in the last eight on Friday, also in the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium.