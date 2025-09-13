Immediate-past deputy governor of Kogi State, Edward David Onoja, has revealed that his former principal, Yahaya Bello, reneged on his promise to make him (Onoja) succeed him (Bello) as governor, when the latter ‘surprisingly’ told him that his capacity bigger than being a governor.

Advertisement

Speaking on MIC On Podcast published on Saturday night, Onoja recalled how Bello privately informed him that he would be backing another candidate despite earlier assurances that he would succeed him.

“He (Bello) called me privately and said, ‘Let’s send somebody else, one of us.’ He gave some reasons. One, surprisingly, he said my capacity was too much, and I don’t know whatever that meant. Secondly, he said that my people of Kogi East do not really like me because I supported a non-Igala (Bello), but that was his perception. I think my people love me. Finally, he said there could be other roles he would love me to serve with him at the federal level,” Onoja recounted.

Responding to whether he challenged Bello’s decision, Onoja maintained that he accepted it without a fight, believing that it was not yet time for him to become governor.

“He was the boss,” Onoja said. “I felt it was not God’s time, maybe there is something bigger ahead.”

The former deputy governor admitted the development was painful, especially given Bello’s long-standing assurance that he would hand over power to him.

“It was shocking and disappointing because when a friend gives you his word, you expect that he should live by his word. But humans are humans, so we have moved on. I did commit to him that I would work for our party and our candidate, and I did. And he (Governor Ododo) is there today serving,” he added.

LEADERSHIP reports that Onoja was Bello’s close ally before they entered Kogi State Government House in 2015. The former served as chieft of staff and eventually deputy governor under former Governor Yahaya Bello.