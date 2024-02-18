First Humanitarian Medic Plus Initiatives, (FHMPI), has announced the departure of its president and chairperson, Board of Trustees, Hajia Fatima Abdullahi Yar’adua, from the management and board of the organisation.

This was disclosed to LEADERSHIP Newspapers in a statement signed by the new president, Mr Abdullahi Dadada.

According to the statement, Yar’adua, who played vital roles in advancing research and development in the field of maternal and child nutrition, decided to step down after four years of service to the organisation.

FHMPI is a non-political and non-profitable humanitarian relief and development organisation that renders humanitarian services, with focus on maternal and child nutrition, poverty alleviation and livelihood training, skills acquisition and certification, as well as funding guide and civic education.

Dadada stated that under Yar’adua’s leadership, FHMPI achieved numerous milestones, most notable of which is the intensive approach to child nutrition in Nigeria.