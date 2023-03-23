Stakeholders from Yauri Emirate Council in Kebbi State have met with the management of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) in a bid to increase power supply to Yauri Municipal and its environs, and promote cordial relationship.

The Dallatun Yauri and permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, who led the delegation on the visit, said the meeting was an offshoot of a letter written by the Emir of Yauri, His Royal Highness, Dr. Zaiyyanu Abdullahi, to the managing director of KEDCO on the need to improve electricity supply to Yauri Municipal and its environs as well as foster better understanding between the power company and the Emirate.

“The delegation from the Emirate Council is here to present a passionate letter from His Royal Highness to the management of KEDCO and to further discuss the challenges facing the community with a view to finding lasting solution to the epileptic power supply to the Emirate and its environs,” Abubakar said.

Abubakar, who in a press statement signed by the director of press and public relations, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Muhammad Manger, enumerated some of the consequences of irregular power supply in Yauri to include job losses, collapse of small and medium businesses as well as increase in criminal activities, appealed to the company to improve on its public sensitisation as well as introduce appropriate revenue accounting techniques by identifying and closing all leakages.

He urged the management of the company to make adequate provision of meters for the community and also ensure the company and community relations through the creation of working groups to liaise with its local staff for prompt performance reports.

Responding, the managing director, KEDCO, appealed to the delegation to encourage their people to make prompt payment of bills to enable the company to generate more energy for distribution.

He thanked the Emir of Yauri for his outstanding leadership quality and assured that the company will continue to partner with them, not only on improving cordial relationship but also for effective power supply.

Members of the delegation included Alh. Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa (Katukan Yauri), Managing Director, HYPPADEC; Hon. Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu – Member, House of Representatives, and Alh. Rilwan Hussein Abarshi, Chief Executive Officer/Principal Consultant, RHA Consulting.