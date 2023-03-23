UK-based technology entrepreneur and founder/CEO of Tingo International, Mr Dozy Mmobuosi, has congratulated President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on his electoral victory.

Mmobuosi, in a message to Nigerians, said in the face of escalating tension, violence, and division, it was more important that they come together and embrace hope, unity, and leadership.

“First and foremost, I extend my sincere congratulations to our President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on his victory. I also recognise and appreciate the efforts of all other contestants, who have played a crucial role in the democratic process. Their dedication to our nation is commendable.

“Now is the time for us to move forward, and to ensure that the tribalism, ethnic slurs, and violence that have marred the post-election period do not define us. We must rise above these challenges and unite, focusing on our shared values, aspirations, and the love we have for our great country.

“During these trying times, it is our resilience and unwavering belief in a better tomorrow that will guide us. We must stand behind strong and visionary leaders who will inspire and challenge us to be the best versions of ourselves.

“As we work towards progress, let us prioritise the empowerment of our youth and women. By investing in their education and nurturing their talents, we can create a brighter future for all Nigerians. Together, we must address the critical challenges facing our nation, such as climate change, food security, and social upliftment,” he said.

He also called on each and every Nigerian to come together, set aside their differences, and work collectively to create the Nigeria we all dream of.

“Let us focus on our shared values, our common goals, and our boundless potential as a nation.

“Together, we can pave the way towards a brighter future, where every Nigerian can prosper, and our nation stands as a shining example of hope, unity, and leadership in the global community,” he added.