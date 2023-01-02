The Yobe State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Mohammed Gadaka has unveiled the constitution of the 2023 state APC campaign council.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the secretary of the party, Alhaji Salisu Bakabe in Damaturu.

Those appointed as campaign council are Senator Ibrahim Geidam and former governor of the state, chairman, Senate President, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, Alternate chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, deputy chairman, Sen. Bukar Abba Ibrahim, grand patron while Sen. Mohammed Hassan, director general Campaign Council.

Others are Hon Lawan Shettima Ali and a member representing Bursari, Yunusari and Geidam federal constituency, deputy director general zone A, Prof. Mohammed Bello Kawauwa, deputy director general zone B, Alhaji Mohammed Isma’ila Nguru, deputy director general, zone C, while Hon Barma Shettima will serve as the secretary of the council.

The party leaders, according to the statement, were carefully selected and appointed in view of their commitments and dedication to APC as a party, as well as the confidence of delivering the mandate given to them.

The APC chairman expressed optimism that all the appointed members of the council would work towards the success of the party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.