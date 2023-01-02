The Yobe State governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has assured that his administration will sustain the policy of good governance, due process and financial discipline in all government transactions for more progress.

Buni gave the assurance while assenting to the 2023 finance and appropriation bills recently passed into law by the Yobe State House of Assembly.

The governor stated that his administration believes in operating a transparent government expressing confidence that this among others were the reason for best performing state in transparency, accountability and governance by SFTAS.

He said, “As you are aware, Yobe State was adjudged the best performing state in Transparency, accountability and good governance by a no less organisation than the respected State Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS), a World Bank assisted programme as well as, the Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria.

“I therefore wish to appeal to all public office holders, civil servants and contractors to continue to uphold these values of transparency, accountability, due process and financial discipline in the implementation of the 2023 budget.”

Buni stated the government will in the 2023 budget focus attention on the completion of all ongoing projects, creating opportunities for employment and self-reliance.

“The provision of roads and other basic infrastructures for multi-faceted development would continue to be accorded priority attention. We would therefore, sustain our drive on revitalization of education and agriculture, exploration of solid minerals, commission the Damaturu International Cargo Airport, Modern markets and the Potiskum Trailer Park to boost our internally generated revenue.

“The 2023 Appropriation and Finance Bills we submitted had a total sum of One Hundred and Sixty-three Billion, One Hundred and Fifty-five Million, Three Hundred and Sixty-six Thousand Naira (N163, 155, 366, 000). In line with its oversight function, the Honourable House made some adjustments thereby decreasing the total budget size to One Hundred and Sixty-three Billion, five Million, Three Hundred and Sixty-six Thousand Naira (N163, 005, 366, 000),” he said.

The governor commended members of the state assembly for the early passage of the budget.

The speaker, Yobe State House of Assembly Hon Ahmed Lawan Mirwa while speaking, said the house decided to make some adjustment in the budget in order to allocate funds to where it is needed.