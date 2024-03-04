The Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has restated the commitments of his administration towards strengthening collaboration with the federal government and European Union (EU) on strengthening of people’s resilience as well as the post-insurgency initiatives for immediate and sustainable solution against recurrence of insurgency and related conflicts in the north East region.

A statement issued by the press secretary to the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Hussaini Mai Suleh said the Buni stated this assurance when he received members of projects consortium led by the representative of International organization for migrations (IOM,) Mr Ruben on a courtesy call at the government house Damaturu.

The governor, represented by his Deputy Hon Idi Barde Gubana (Wazirin Fune) noted with appreciation the role of the developing partners in the quest for a better and crisis – free Yobe adding that the effort would go along way in fortifying the socio- economic status and further brighten the chance of attracting domestic and foreign investors to the state.

He further explained that the government is putting all the necessary machinery needed to create a conducive atmosphere that will facilitate the smooth execution of designed initiatives for businesses to thrive in the state.

Buni while speaking on the mission of the consortium which includes disengagement, review, reintegration, and reconciliation of persons formerly associated with non-state armed groups in the north East stated that “The insurgents and bandits who lay their arms and embrace peace would be given the chance to be active and productive in the society.”

In his remarks, the leader of the mission, Mr Lauren de Bock informed the governor that they were in the state to introduce members of the project consortium which comprises European Union (EU), International Organization for Migrations(IOM), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Bock said the project was designed to facilitate reconciliation and reintegration efforts towards contributing in readdressing the drivers of the conflict.

Also, the representative of the National Security Adviser, Mohammad Auwal Amin, explained that the project will be implemented by the four UN consortium of IOM, UNICEF, UNDP and UNODC while UNODC which is new in the project will handle the criminal justice component of the report of the initiatives.

Mr Ruben and Juliana Butamat of EU as well as IOM appreciate the support and cooperation given to them for reconciliation and reintegration of former non – state armed groups in the north East.

Juliana called for enhanced support to address the urgent need of ex- combatants in the north East.

The representatives of the UNDP Baba Goni Mohammad, UNICEF Aisha Kolo lawan and the National Youths Diaspora, Mohammad Bashir pledged their unflinching support towards the success of the consortium’s effort.

The executive secretary of the State Emergency Management (SEMA), Dr Mohammad Goje has while speaking reaffirmed the commitment of the present administration of governor Mai Mala Buni especially his agency for effective implementation of the initiative in state.

“The objective of the project is to improve community-driven reintegration and reconciliation of former armed non-state combatants and Boko Haram associates in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa, including those who were forcibly displaced.”