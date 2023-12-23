Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has instructed the Rural Electrification Board (REB) and Yola Electric Distribution Company (YEDC) to promptly restore the 33kv line from Potiskum to Damaturu as an immediate power alternative for Damaturu.

This directive was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Baba Malam Wali, and made available to LEADERSHIP in Damaturu, the state capital.

The statement read, “As a result of the power outage in Damaturu and environs, Buni has contacted the Federal Government for the construction of the vandalised 33KVA towers.”

It was further said that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has already contracted the reconstruction of the affected towers.

The statement urged the general public to bear with the situation as the government is making every effort to resolve it.

“The general public is further called upon to continue to pray for peace and prosperity of the state and the country at large,” it added.