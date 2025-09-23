Yobe State governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has donated 47 patrol vehicles and 50 motorcycles to security agencies in the State in recognition of their ongoing efforts to enhance security.

The handover of the vehicles took place at the Government House in Damaturu. The governor stated that security of lives and property would continue to remain the topmost priority of his administration .

Buni expressed his administration’s commitment to addressing insecurity in the State and reiterated his support for the security forces.

The governor appreciated the federal government and security agencies in ensuring that peace and security reign across the state.

According to him, “Let me seize this opportunity to appreciate the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the support in ensuring that we have peace and security in Yobe State.”

“I wish to also express our profound gratitude to the men and officers of the security agencies, members of the vigilante groups and hunters for their dedication and gallantry in providing security across the state,” he further said.

Governor Buni said the provision of logistics support to the security agencies was to improve their operational duties.

“The purpose of the occasion is to step up government’s efforts towards supporting security agencies to enable them to carry out their duties effectively and efficiently,” Governor Buni said.

The Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) of the 17 LGAs of the State received one vehicle each, with an additional one each to the State Police Command Headquarters, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Correctional Service, the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Other beneficiaries included the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, the National Agency for the Prohibition and Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), who also received one vehicle each.

Similarly, each of the 17 local government area chairmen received one vehicle each to enhance their day-to-day security operations, while the 50 motorcycles were allocated across the agencies.

Buni directed the local government chairmen to take over maintenance of the vehicles allocated to the police in their respective local government areas.

In his response, the Special Adviser on Security Affairs to the Governor, Brig. Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (rtd.) commended Governor Buni for supporting security agencies in the state.

He explained that Yobe State government has continuously supported the security operatives with logistics, accomodations and others.

The Special Adviser assured of judicious use of the vehicles for the purpose intended to improve security across the state.