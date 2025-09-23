The Olubadan Coronation Organising Committee inaugurated by the Oyo State Government to oversee the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has announced the closure of some routes leading to the ancient Mapo Hall.

The state government had earlier announced that the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, will be formally crowned on Friday, September 26, 2025.

The security sub-committee chaired by former CCII President, Chief Bayo Oyero, in a traffic advisory issued on Tuesday, informed the general public that traffic diversions at the affected routes were occasioned by the coming of President Bola Tinubu, who had promised to personally attend the coronation ceremony of Oba Ladoja.

The committee stated that the affected routes shall be shut by 7:00am on Friday.

The affected routes include: Beere Junction inward Mapo Hall; Born Photo Junction inwards Oja’ba; Idi-Arere Junction inwards Oja’ba and Itamerin Junction inwards Mapo Hall.

The committee, however, made it known that it had provided three official designated parks in Ibadan namely; Ibadan North local government’s car park in front of Immigration Office, Agodi, the second car park is located at football field beside Yemetu Police Station while the third car park is at Liberty Stadium, Oke Ado.

The committee added that buses will be provided to convey guests with valid invitation cards to Mapo Hall.

It enjoined all food and other vendors to ensure they arrive at the venue between 6am and 6:45am.

The committee added that the only President and governor’s convoys were allowed to ply the affected roads leading to Mapo Hall.