Yobe State Executive Council has approved the sum of N23, 605, 304, 304, 667.22 for the construction of roads and drainages, reconstruction, renovation of secondary schools, supply of medical facilities as well as vehicles among other projects.

The commissioner for home affairs, information and culture, Hon Mohammed Lamin who briefed journalists on the outcome of the council meeting chaired by Governor Mai Mala Buni said the projects were approved based on their impact on the lives of the people of the state.

Lamin said the council approved the sum of N294, 901, 307.31 for the construction of Tripple Box cell culvert, earth road and rehabilitation of failed eroded portions of Dogon Kuka-Daura road in Fune local government, while the sum of N311, 002, 656.94 was approved for the construction of 1km access road and 2km concrete drain, rehabilitation of existing roads around the newly constructed maternal and child complex at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital Damaturu.

The commissioner said the sum of N274,153,722 was also approved for the construction of earth work along Kayayya road in Gaidam local government area.

“It also considered revised additional works and augmentation for the construction of Potiskum Transit Park at the cost of N1, 442, 071,767.16, approval was also granted for the procurement of 2, 500 students double decker beds and 500 mattresses at the total cost of N240, 000, 000.

“Re-construction/renovation of Government Secondary School, Damaturu, Government Girls College, Damaturu, Government Science Technical College, Damagum, Government Girls Secondary School, Ngelzrma and Government Day Secondary School, Gashu’a was also approved at the cost of N2, 357, 015, 380.52.

“The sum of N883, 347, 500 was also approved for the payment of Tuition fees of 763 students of Nigerian Tulip International College. Medical equipment for onward delivery across the state was also approved for supply at the cost of N478, 235, 818.30.

“It also approved a contract for the procurement of empowerment materials at the cost of N3, 129, 608, 370.”