Concerned with the effects of desertification among other climate challenges, the Yobe State governor Hon. Mai Mala Buni has inaugurated a seven-man state climate change council on erosion and restoration.

A statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Shuaibu Abdullahi said the council chaired by the governor himself will among others focus attention on developing strategies to mitigate the impacts of climate change and restore degraded ecosystems.

Buni, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alh Baba Malam Wali has while inaugurating the council in Damaturu, reassured the readiness of his administration towards taking necessary measures and urgent action in addressing climate change challenges.

“Yobe State is considered one of the most vulnerable states in Nigeria, with desertification and land degradation posing significant threats to the livelihoods of its people,” he said.

Members of the council includes the Commissioners of Environment, Women Affairs, Finance a university don Prof Ibrahim M. Sheriff, Mr Lawan Ahmed while Dr. Abdullahi Hassan Gana and Bamai Zanna will serve as secretary and the assistant secretary respectively.

The council’s inaugural meeting deliberated on critical issues, including restoration, climate change mitigation, and the development of a state climate change policy.

“The council recognized the need for immediate intervention and directed its secretary to collaborate with the Milestone Centre for Sustainable Development and Food Security and Climate Action.

This partnership aims to prepare necessary documents to access climate action grants and interventions, ensuring Yobe State benefits from available support.

“This development underscores Governor Buni’s commitment to addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development in Yobe State.

“By establishing the Climate Change Council, the state government is taking proactive steps to protect its environment, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and ensure a sustainable future for its citizens,” the statement added.