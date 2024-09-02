The Commissioner Yobe State Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Prof Muhammad Bello Kawuwa has signed a contract worth 272, 992, 000.17 for the construction of a befitting Administrative Block at the Mai Idriss Alooma Polytechnic Geidam.

A statement issued by the Information Officer of the ministry, Ibrahim Adamu Sale said the Signing ceremony took place at the office of the Hon. Commissioner at the IBB State Secretariat in Damaturu.

Speaking shortly after signing the contract, Prof. Bello Kawuwa said the award of the project was part of the administration of Governor Mai Mala Buni’s commitments of providing necessary infrastructural facilities at the institutions of higher learning across the state.

The commissioner said the contract awarded to Damuli Investment Company Nigeria Limited, was aimed at putting the institution at a standard phase for it to compete with other higher institutions of learning across the country.

He Charged the Contractor to execute a quality project, pointing out that his selection by the government to execute the project was based on his tracked records of performing quality jobs.

The Contractor, Liman Alhaji Dabuwa has while speaking thanked Yobe State Government for having confidence in him assuring to execute the project based on contractual agreement.

The Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Modu, Directors from the ministry, representative of Rector Mai Idris Aloma Polytechnic and BPP, attended the signing ceremony.