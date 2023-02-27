The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has won his Yobe North reelection bid by a landslide in the just-concluded 2023 general elections in Yobe State.

The Senate President was formally declared winner on Sunday night by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which announced that Lawan polled 91,318 votes, representing 74.7 per cent of the total valid votes (122,193), to defeat his closest rival, Bello Ilu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 22,849 votes.

This is the seventh parliamentary election won consecutively by Lawan into the National Assembly since 1999, the first two of which gave him victory to the House of Representatives while the last five gave him victory to the Senate.