A former senatorial aspirant for Yobe North ticket in Yobe State, Abubakar Abubakar Jinjiri, has withdrawn the suit he filed against the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for the senatorial district, Bashir Sheriff Machina, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC over the senatorial ticket.

Jinjiri, through his counsel, Barrister Usman Lukman Nuhu, told Justice Fadima Aminu of the Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, that a notice of discontinuance had been filed and served on the defendants in the matter.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the development occurred shortly after the matter was called for hearing on Wednesday.

Barrister Nuhu said he had Jinjiri’s instruction to withdraw the suit and prayed the court to discontinue the case and make an order striking it out.

Machina’s counsel, Barrister Mohammed Ngumurumi who held the brief of Ibrahim Bawa, SAN, however, prayed the court to dismiss the case instead of striking it out.

Other defendants also did not oppose the plaintiff’s withdrawal notice.

In her ruling, Justice Fadima Aminu held that Jinjiri had the right to file the notice of withdrawal.

She said the notice of discontinuance was valid and accordingly she dismissed the case as prayed by Machina’s counsel.

Jinjiri had on June 17 approached the Federal High Court in Damaturu with a pre-election petition challenging the candidacy of Bashir Machina who emerged winner at the May 2 APC senatorial primary election for Yobe North senatorial district.

LEADERSHIP reports that the same court had weeks ago declared Machina as the duly elected candidate of APC for the Yobe North senatorial election in 2023, thereby putting to rest the controversies surrounding the APC Yobe North ticket.