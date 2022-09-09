The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it stands by the earlier position of its monitoring team rather than a counter affidavit purportedly filed in the Federal High Court, Damaturu Judicial Division relating to the Yobe North Senatorial District primary election.

“Notwithstanding the matter in Court and without prejudice to the consideration or likely outcome of the case in court, the Commission reiterates its earlier position that it stands by the report of its monitoring team and it was on the basis of that report that the Commission did not publish the name and personal particulars of any candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial District,” INEC said.

A statement by the national commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye yesterday in Abuja said the Commission on the basis of that report did not publish the name and personal particulars of any candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial District.

Okoye stated that, notwithstanding the matter in Court and without prejudice to the consideration or likely outcome of the case in court, “The commission will review its quality assurance protocols, including the preview by appropriate ranking officials of all processes filed on its behalf to ascertain their correctness in all material particulars with all reports and all information at its disposal before their presentation so that a situation like this is not repeated.”

He added that the commission has also instructed the external counsel briefed to handle this matter to reflect the correct position, “which aligns with the report submitted by our monitoring team.”