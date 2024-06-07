Ad

The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Nangere local government area of Yobe State has demanded full autonomy for local government administrations in the country.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the union made the call during a rally it organised at the headquarters of the local government in Nangere.

Our correspondent at the protest reports, that members of the union gathered at the entrance to the local government’s secretariat with banners and placards containing different inscriptions calling for full autonomy for local government and support across the nation.

Speaking to Journalists shortly after the protest by members, the NULGE Chairman, Comrade Umar Inusa, said the protest becomes necessary as the only language the government understands.

“We are demanding for scrapping of the joint account committee and illegal deductions from local governments’ allocations in adherence to the Fourth Schedule on Local Government in respect of revenue sources, among others things,” Inusa said.

He said granting autonomy to local government administrations will result to massive food production in the communities.

“All of us could recall that the issue of autonomy and independence for these three arms of government to operate independently has been an issue in Nigeria. And that has led to a lot of challenges.

“I can say as a matter of fact, that because the local government system is not working, that is why the security architecture of Nigeria today has collapsed,” he said.

The NULGE chairman added that autonomy of local government will guarantee full security of the communities and will stimulate economy at the grassroots.

He added that adopting autonomy for local governments will be in the interest of promoting democracy.

“Autonomy to the local government will strengthen democracy at the grassroots, abolish JAC and credit local government funds directly from federation account.

“That is why we have taken it as a major campaign to every nook and cranny that every politician, be it chairman of a local government, be it members of the state assembly, must endorse this bill on the autonomy of the local governments,” he noted.

He then called on the Federal Government to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct local government elections in 774 Local government across the country, saying this will provide employment opportunities for the youths.