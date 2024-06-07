Ad

No fewer than 42 persons have been reportedly killed by persons suspected to be bandits in separate attacks across villages in Zamfara and Katsina State.

The tragic incident which happened in Magarya village, Zurmi Local Government Area on Thursday, claimed the lives of 12 people, including seven policemen, a member of the Zamfara State Community Guards, and four residents.

The Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Shehu Dalijan confirmed the killing of his officers to journalists, narrating that about 300 bandits stormed the village on motorbikes.

“They surrounded our men and opened fire on them, thereby killing seven of them and injuring several others. The bandits were not happy with our men who prevented them from carrying out their heinous act for over two years now.

“Since the deployment of police to the area, the bandits could not have a chance to attack the village,” Dalijan said.

He assured that more police personnel would be deployed in the area.

A resident of the village, Muhammad Yusuf, also disclosed to reporters that the terrorists invaded the village at 5:10 am when people were preparing for subhi (morning prayer), adding that the bandits also burnt two houses, a car, and many silos.

“The bandits also rustled three camels and some cows, sheep and goats. However, they did not abduct anybody during the operation.

“When the bandits attacked the village, the occupants ran into the bush. When they returned, we took a head count and discovered that 12 people, including seven mobile policemen, were killed.

“This is the fourth time bandits are attacking our village. The first attack was two years after the deployment of a mobile police unit to the area. They attacked the village three times before the deployment of security personnel,” Yusuf revealed.

Another resident, Ibrahim Shehu, said many villagers had fled the community for fear of further attacks, emphasising that bandits always keep to their promises.

“The bandits had warned that they would come for another attack; hence the residents fled their homes. Some residents moved to Gusau, the state capital, while others went to nearby towns.

“We are terrified. And you know that these people are like animals. Since they promised to come back, it is better for us to leave the area for our lives. Very few people remained in the village,” he said.

Another resident, Inuwa Isa, also revealed that the bandits conducted a “house-to-house” search before killing people and burning two houses and a car.

Different sets of bandits were also reported to have launched a fresh attack on Dogon Ruwa, ‘Yar Kuka, Rimi, Lezumawa and other villages in Katsina State on Thursday.

The attacks forced residents to flee and seek refuge in Dutsinma town and Turare village.

Meanwhile, bandits killed no fewer than 30 persons in attacks on villages in Dutsinma and Safana local government areas of the State.

The affected villages are Tashar Kawai Mai Zurfi, Sabon Gari Unguwar Banza, Dogon Ruwa, Sanawar Kurecen Dutsi, Unguwar Bera, Kuricin Kulawa, Larabar Tashar Mangoro, Sabaru, Ashata, Unguwar Ido, Kanbiri, Kunamawar Mai Awaki and Kunamawar ‘Yargandu.

The spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu has confirmed the attack but is yet to release an official statement.