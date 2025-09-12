Yobe State Police Command has dismissed a report by a national daily yesterday that the state government held a mass burial for 84 residents killed by bandits.

They described the report as “false, misleading, malicious and the handiwork of mischief makers.”

A statement signed by SP Dungus Abdulkarim, police public relations officer, said the report could cause unnecessary panic among the public and undermine peace, business activities and public confidence.

The police spokesperson said the alleged incident referred to purportedly took place in Mafa Village, Tarmuwa LGA, on September 1, 2024, adding that the command never issued a statement on such an attack.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Yobe State continues to enjoy relative peace and security, made possible through the combined efforts of the military, police and other sister security agencies. Within the period under review, security operations have been intensified, leading to a reduced crime rate by over 70%,” he said.

The command demanded, therefore, that the media house publicly apologise to the police and the people of the state, failing which appropriate legal action would be initiated.

Also, Mamman Mohammed, the director-general of Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, also called for the report’s retraction.

For the record, Mafa village in Tarmuwa local government, mentioned in the report, and Yobe State generally, have been peaceful, with the people pursuing their legitimate businesses, Mohammed said.

He added that the special adviser to the Governor on Security Affairs and the chairman of Tarmuwa council have debunked the alleged attack and burial.

He said, “It is a gross disservice to journalism for a newspaper (name withheld) to allow its reporter to mislead Nigerians and the world with such a completely false, baseless and unwarranted publication.”