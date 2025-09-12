Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the Kano State Command have recovered 150 blocks and three sacks of cannabis sativa weighing 112 kilogrammes following a road traffic crash on the Zaria-Kano Road.

The command’s spokesperson, Sadiq Maigatari, disclosed in a statement he made available to journalists that the incident occurred around 6:00 am on Saturday, September 6, 2025, near the Tamburawa Bridge when NDLEA patrol officers responded to a loud collision between a Volkswagen Golf and a truck.

He said that while providing emergency assistance, the officers discovered the drug cache hidden in the Golf vehicle.

“Officers immediately rushed to the scene to render first aid and effect a rescue. The team had to remove the windscreen and force open the doors to extract both occupants from the damaged vehicle.

“During the rescue operation, the passengers attempted to flee but were quickly apprehended by officers,” he explained.

According to him, a thorough search of the vehicle revealed a large quantity of cannabis concealed inside the car, and upon interrogation, the driver admitted to acting as a representative for the drug consignor and confessed to making similar deliveries within and outside Kano State.

Maigatari said the Golf driver is currently receiving medical treatment and assisting with investigations, while the truck driver sustained fractures.

While reiterating the command’s unwavering commitment to combating drug trafficking, he quoted the state commander A.I. Ahmad, commended the patrol officers’ professional conduct, and urged the public to report suspicious drug-related activities to the authorities.