The Yobe State governor Hon Mai Mala Buni said his administration decided to introduce and sustain both domestic and foreign scholarships in order to promote pursuance of education especially professional certificates for better developments.

Buni stated this while presenting scholarships amounting to N90, 423, 000 to 221 Yobe law graduates for Nigeria Law Schools held at the banquet hall of the government house, Damaturu.

The governor stated that his administration places a premium on quality education from basic to tertiary especially professional courses such as Law, Accountancy, and Medical sciences hence the need for more support through scholarship among others for better results.

He said, “This explains why our government has been consistent in providing conducive environments in our schools through reconstructing destroyed and dilapidated schools, and establishing new ones.

“I am glad to state with a sense of fulfillment that the consistency of this administration in upscaling the education sector has been quite fulfilling and fruitful as reflected in the performance of our students generally.

“It is gratifying that Yobe State has sustained a top spot with an unbeaten record in the Northeast sub-region, and among the states in Nigeria, providing such opportunities to our students to pursue professional certificates with ease.

“I wish to reassure you that this administration will continue to be consistent in awarding scholarships to qualified Yobe indigenes in tertiary institutions both at home and in foreign institutions across the World.

“Today’s ceremony of awarding scholarships to our law students to attend the Nigerian Law Schools is in continuation of the support this administration has continued to render in the last four years to the law students to obtain their professional certificates. This is in line with our comprehensive and holistic approach to the development of education as a driver of human capital development,” Buni emphasized.

The governor charged them to pursue their professional course with a great sense of commitment and responsibility to justify government investments.

The executive secretary Yobe State Scholarship Board, Dr Abubakar Kagu while speaking commended governor Buni for his support to the education sector adding that the state has the highest number of students pursuing various courses of studies in foreign countries such as UK, India, Malaysia, Egypt and China among others.