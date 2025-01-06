The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has organised an end of year get-together with an award to staff and other volunteers of the agency for exceptional performance and honesty during the 2024 service year.

The event, which took place in Damaturu equally witnessed the presentation of awards and recognition of some humanitarian and civil society actors for their support to the state during the 2024 service year.

The executive secretary of the agency, Dr Mohammed Goje, while speaking during the event said the measure was aimed at appreciating the sacrifices of the awardee in addition to encouraging more performance.

Goje said during 2024, many of the agency’s staff, especially the volunteers, have demonstrated a high sense of responsibility in the course of their duty that need not only recognition but commendation.

He said apart from the performance exhibited by the staff and the volunteers two people became exceptions as they returned excess packages and money mistakenly given to them by SEMA.

“Among all the awards, these two persons truly stand out and warm my heart. They highlight the actions of independent individuals who aren’t part of SEMA.

“One is Mohammed Idriss Bomoi who returned excess food items, including several bags of rice, after receiving and distributing to vulnerable persons and realizing the numbers are far above the ones allocated to the community. Upon realizing the mistake, he immediately returned them the same day to us.

“The second was Amina Adamu Mafa, from Mafa of Tarmuwa local government area, a village affected by NSAGs attacks and now in a host community of Babbangida, received cash assistance.

“When she discovered she was given N50, 000 more than her entitlement, she sought out our staff to return the excess.

“These actions show that honesty and integrity can be found everywhere, from the bustling streets of Damaturu to the remote village of Mafa.

“May humanity continue to unite us all,” Dr Goje narrates.

The agency has equally awarded the leader of the team who represented the Yobe SEMA in the Maiduguri flood disaster rescue efforts over performance and perseverance.

Similarly, SEMA has equally hosted some Almajiri pupils to writing among other competitions as part of the celebration of the day with winners carting away with several cash prizes among other packages for all those who participated.