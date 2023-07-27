Yobe Unveils Palliatives For 500 Vulnerable Residents

Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has flagged off the distribution of food items to 500 people living with disability, among other destitute in Damaturu the state capital

The executive secretary of SEMA, Dr Mohammed Goje while launching the distribution of the items on behalf of Governor Mai Mala Buni said the measure was part of Yobe State’s government efforts towards reducing the effects of fuel subsidy removal among the vulnerable.

Goje said governor Buni has immediately after the meeting on measures towards cushioning the effects of the subsidy between the federal government and the states, directed for immediate actions that will ameliorate the sufferings of the people of the state.

He said the government has already rolled out measures towards providing support to farmers, traders as well as an inter and intra-town transport system for the people including students of tertiary institutions.

‘‘Following the removal of petrol subsidies by the federal government, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has initiated steps to relieve the suffering of the public and transit down to state governors.

“Governor Mai Mala Buni directed us to immediately review our stores’ on the availability of items and start to respond to the most vulnerable.”