Zulum Orders Crackdown On ‘Marlian’ Group

Governor Babagana Zulum has directed security operatives to crack down a notorious “Marlian” group believed to be terrorizing residents in some parts of Maiduguri and Jere within the metropolis.

The “Marlian” group, which is populated by some youths, associated with drug abuses has gained notoriety for engaging in a wide range of criminal activities, such as extortion, robbery, drug and substance abuse, and acts of terrorism including the killing of security operatives.

Zulum yesterday in Maiduguri held an emergency security meeting at the Government House and thereafter, briefed journalists.

“I have summoned this emergency security council meeting to address the emerging security threat that is bedevilling the Maiduguri metropolis and parts of Jere Local Government, with a view to coming up with additional implementable strategies to guarantee the needed peace and security” Zulum began.

“Intelligence reports before my office from different sources have indicated increasing activities of youth gangsterism operating in some parts of the state capital and Jere Local Government. This syndicate specialized not only on phone snatching in broad daylight, robbery and possession of locally made weapons, but has now graduated into the killing of innocent lives, including security operatives” the governor declared.

Zulum, who was deeply concerned about the escalating violence expressed the government’s determination to restore peace and ensure the safety of all residents.