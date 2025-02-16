The Association of Yoruba Traditional Leaders and Obas in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has officially inaugurated Alhaji Murtala Sani Adeleke, the Oba Yoruba of Funtua LGA in Katsina State, as the new chairman of the Association.

The event, which marked the 10th Anniversary of the Association, the swearing-in of the newly elected executives, and the Investiture of the Life Patron of the Association, took place in Abuja and was attended by dignitaries, traditional rulers, and members of the Yoruba community across the Northern region.

In his acceptance speech, Oba Murtala Adeleke pledged to uphold unity, foster progress, and ensure the welfare of Yoruba indigenes residing in the North.

He acknowledged the challenges ahead but expressed confidence that, with the support of the association, they could be effectively managed.

The newly elected leader commended the founding members of the association, giving special recognition to the immediate-past chairman, Alhaji Hassan Alao Yusuf, the Oba Yoruba of Borno, for his dedication to the growth and stability of the organisation.

He emphasised that the role of the Oba in the North is demanding, requiring physical, emotional, and financial commitment to serve not only indigenes but also travellers and visitors seeking refuge within the Yoruba community.

Oba Adeleke noted that Yoruba traditional rulers in the North derived their legitimacy from the Emirs, District Heads, and other local authorities in the North.

He pledged to maintain a strong working relationship with the leaders to ensure harmony and cooperation.

He also assured his colleagues that his administration would be open to advice and constructive criticism, recognising that leadership is a collective effort.

As part of his vision for advancing the association, he announced the acquisition of a well-furnished office in Abuja, which will serve as the venue for quarterly meetings of the Association. He also revealed plans to build a permanent secretariat, a project he described as ambitious but achievable through collective effort and goodwill.

Expressing gratitude for the unanimous support he received, Oba Murtala Adeleke extended his appreciation to dignitaries and guests present at the event. He specifically acknowledged President Bola Tinubu, and other notable figures for their contributions to national unity and development.

He further called on well-meaning individuals to support the association’s developmental projects, emphasising the need for collaboration in tackling challenges such as insecurity, economic hardship, and infrastructure development.

As he embarks on his leadership journey, Oba Adeleke reaffirmed his commitment to promoting the welfare of Yoruba people in the North, strengthening community ties, and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba nation.

For his part, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Hon. Leke Abejide, said, “What we are doing today is very unique because it showcases the culture and values of the Yoruba people.”

Abejide, who is a member of the House of Representatives, emphasised that the Yorubas in Nigeria are not second-class citizens and that wherever they find themselves, they will excel.

He congratulated the Association of Yoruba Traditional Leaders and Obas on their 10th anniversary and the swearing-in of the newly elected executives, wishing them success in their endeavours.