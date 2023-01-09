The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba Land, Iba Aare Gani Adams, has distanced members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), from the fracas between Yoruba Nation agitators and the operatives of Lagos State Police Command at Ojota area of Lagos on Monday.

In n a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, he said the Ojota rally by the agitators came as a surprise and it kept everybody unawares, adding that none of OPC members was part of the crisis.

Adams, who also doubles as the national coordinator of OPC, said report that members of the OPC were among the agitators was wicked, mischievous, and uncalled for.

According to him, the unconfirmed report could trigger crisis and cause unnecessary disaffection between the OPC and sons and daughters of Yoruba race.

“Let me clear the air on the crisis that had engulfed Ojota this morning.There were unconfirmed reports linking members of the OPC to the mayhem.I want to state it clearly that none of our member were at the scene of the incident,” he said.

He stated further, “OPC is not against the liberation of Yoruba race, however,it is a fact that the struggle for the liberation of Yoruba race is an inalienable right of all Yoruba to champion self determination.We are not part of the peaceful rally held in Ojota.

“Our position on regionalism is very clear.It is sacrosanct, because that is what we are seeking at the moment.

“Nigeria should be restructured to full regional autonomy,where each region will be at liberty to operate at their own pace.

“It is unfortunate that the report was done in bad faith to discredit our organization.

“How can people be so mean to spread such sensitive information that OPC attacked the Yoruba nation agitators?

“Such information was wicked, mischievous, and uncalled for and could trigger crisis and cause unnecessary disaffection between the OPC and sons and daughters of Yoruba race.

“This was the fourth time that such information had been spread against the OPC and it is very sad and unfortunate that the purveyors of such inciting information are doing it in bad faith.

“So,members of the public should not be deceived by unconfirmed reports, however,it is the sacred responsibility of the media to investigate any report before going to the Press.

“Information at my disposal from the visual contents of happenings in Ojota indicated a peaceful rally that later gone awry, leaving in its wake a bitter experience that led to the death of one of the Yoruba nation agitators.

“It is unfortunate that such crisis could lead to such fracas that eventually claimed one life.”