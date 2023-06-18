JUST-IN: Saudi Arabia Announces 2023 Arafat, Eid Al Adha Dates

The Supreme Council of Saudi Arabia, on Sunday night, announced that Monday, June 19, 2023 will mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah in the Islamic lunar calendar, after sighting a new crescent moon in the Kingdom.

This means that Arafat Day falls on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 while Wednesday, June 28, will be day of Eid Al Adha.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Dhul Al Hijjah crescent, which is the last and 12th month of the Islamic calendar, was sighted in the city of Tumair, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia had previously called on Muslims in the country to look out for the crescent moon that could signal the dates for Eid Al Adha 2023.

The Kingdom’s Supreme Council had said that any person who sees the crescent moon, either with binoculars or with the naked eye, should contact the appropriate authorities at their nearest agency.

Muslims from across the world perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage during the Islamic month of Dhu Al Hijjah, which culminates in celebrating Eid Al Adha on the 10th day of Hajj rituals. The Hajj pilgrimage begins on the 8th day of Dhul Hijjah and lasts until the 13th of the month.