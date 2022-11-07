Young women political pressure group, under the aegis of Young Ladies in Politics has thrown its weight behind the presidential ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, in the 2023 presidential election.

The group made its position known at the unveiling of its Campus Tour project to sell the candidature the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential flag-bearer at Merit House in Abuja recently.

In her address at the occasion, director-general of the group, Loveth Izekor informed that Young Ladies in Politics is a conscious organisation that emerged in the wake of feminism and affirmative action to demand recognition and respect, with its objective hinged at bringing together young ladies who are interested in politics by way of encouraging them to become political leaders of the country both at present and the future.

According to her, “We are aware of the challenges, especially as they relate to affirmative action for women. Ours is a clarion call for all young ladies to be in the vanguard of redefining the politics of Nigeria.

“This group has a revolutionary drive to reshape the lukewarmness of young women towards politics in Nigeria. I thank you all for waking up to this very important moment. It is certainly not going to be an easy road for us to make our voices heard. There is time for everything. The time is now.

“Young Ladies need to actively participate in the electoral processes and aspire for the lowest seat in the local government area, as well as the highest position in the political hierarchy, which is the presidency. Our ladies have been groomed to occupy positions at the party, ward, state and national levels.”

Izekor noted that the group also aimed to challenge the dominance of men in the political landscape of Nigeria, adding that the group had already kick-started its project of moving Nigeria forward.

“We have started acting. Through this gathering, we are making a statement on our collective resolve to move the nation forward.

Ladies, it is true that we can do better than young men in moving Nigeria forward.

“Men often benefit from the little recognition that youths receive despite the fact that we are more in number and in some cases, ignored. The same can be said about elderly women versus young women.”

She urged Nigerians to vote Alhaji Atiku as president and Dr Okowa as vice to bring back the glory of the country.

“Our mission today

Is to endorse His Excellency Atiku Abubakar

“We have been watching the three leading contenders for the plum job of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We have seen the best the present government could offer.

“We have seen all they have done in almost eight years. Nigerians know that the nation has been in reverse gear. There is crisis; starvation, hunger; you read on the internet every day that people are openly committing suicide.

“Would people choose to die if the economy is doing well and they are flourishing? How often do we see citizens or youths from other African countries commit suicide on the internet?

“There is insecurity in our country, foreigners in Abuja are leaving;

“Bandits and kidnappers are now in control of the people, they are now richer than those doing legitimate jobs. We are no longer safe on our streets, Nigerians are in hiding.

“The best young men and women are leaving the country. The best of minds are traveling out. Nigeria is experiencing the worst brain drain. Just recently, over ten thousand doctors left the country in search of greener pastures.

“The question is, who will take care of the sick in Nigeria? We produce the best minds in medicine but have no equipment in our hospitals and the doctors are poorly paid. Lecturers were forced back to the classrooms. Our roads are bad.

“As at today, it saddens me to say our Naira is now 840 to a dollar, This is very dangerous and I consider it a national calamity. A bag of rice now costs N40,000. Most Nigerians can no longer afford a meal a day and we can no longer continue this way.

“Atiku Abubakar is an experienced man. He worked with former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The government was successful. It remains one of the best in Nigeria democracy. He was the number two man, and governors during his time can testify that he did very well.

“Atiku Abubakar is one man that has been investigated in Nigeria. He has been taken to court several times, but no court has ever convicted him.

“Atiku is a unifier. He has a mission to unify Nigeria, he’s want to restructure the country and If it not restructured, there will be no meaningful development.

“The security situation in Nigeria needs to be tackled and the strongest and most reliable man for the job is Atiku Abubakar.

“In his own words, ‘I’m contesting to provide a better future for you,’ referring to tou the youth.

“He also said that his administration will be a heavily youth-inclusive government because the future belongs to the youths.

“A vote for Atiku Abubakar is a vote for you, a vote to unifer and redefine Nigeria,” Izekor said.

Highlight of the event was the reception of thousands of decampees from other political parties.