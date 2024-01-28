The body of a young man was on Sunday found in a refuse dump in Makurdi, the capital of Benue State.

The victim, believed to be between 20 and 25 years old and of black complexion, showed signs of brutalization, consistent with those of a suspected cult clash.

The body was discovered in the area of Iorpuu Adai Street, Nyiman Layout, HUDCO quarters, in Makurdi.

The young man’s hands were tied behind his back, and he was found with one ear missing, indicating severe maltreatment.

His assailants had placed his body in a sack before abandoning it at the dump site.

The grim discovery was made by worshippers heading to morning service on Sunday. As of now, the police have stated that they have not been informed of this tragic incident.