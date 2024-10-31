Renowned cleric and lead pastor of The Transforming Church (TCC), Rev Sam Oye, has appealed to Nigerian leaders to allow the younger ones to develop and drive the agenda of the proposed National Youth Conference.

He cautioned that Nigerians should avoid the mistakes of the past by not allowing the older people to set the agenda of the conference.

In an interaction with journalists on the church’s annual “Encounter” worship and praise event, Oye said, “Young people should set the agenda and not the government. The youths are the majority, they should be involved in policy making and not the older leaders making policies for them.

“The government should adopt leadership switch. The leaders should adjust to the people not the people adjusting to the leadership,” he said.

Oye insisted that the time had come for the leaders to capture the voice of the people and not the voice of the leaders.

Speaking on the “Encounter” special service, Oye said this year’s edition, which holds tomorrow, would be a remarkable shift from a day’s affair to an all night ceremony to give the people more time to worship and pray to God.

He said the service would start at 9pm till dawn, adding that it would be held in the church premises in Gwarimpa, Abuja because the earlier venue, the International Conference Centre (ICC), which it had paid for, was under repairs.

On the essence of the programme, which enters its 11th edition this year, Oye said it would create an atmosphere for the participants to worship God and seek divine intervention in their affairs.