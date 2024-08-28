Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central, has extended warm greetings to former Kogi State governor Idris Wada on his 74th birthday.

Senator Natasha praised Wada’s dedication to public service and his contributions to the development of the state.

She wished him good health, wisdom, and many more years of service to the nation.

“Happy 74th birthday to a true statesman and dedicated public servant! May this special day bring you joy, peace, and celebration. Your unwavering commitment to the development of Kogi and Nigeria is genuinely inspiring.

“As you mark this milestone, I wish you continued good health, wisdom, and many more years of service to our nation. May your life be filled with love, laughter, and the knowledge that your contributions have made a lasting impact,” she wrote. Wada, born on August 26, 1950, in Dekina, served as Kogi’s governor from 2007 to 2016.