President Bola Tinubu has described the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa 1, as a man of determination and impeccable reliability.

The President stated this on Friday at the Mapo Hall venue of the coronation of Oba Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Tinubu recalled the role of Oba Ladoja as deepening the democratic values during his removal and reinstatement as Oyo State governor between 2003 and 2007.

He also highlighted their shared moments at the Senate in the aborted Third Republic where they joined other democrats to depeen the nation’s democratic journey.

“The history of your impeachment, your comeback story. Your determination, your reliability is impeccable.

“You have set the tone for others. It is my joy and my pleasure to wish you this day many more years of joy and prosperity,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu also commended former governors present at the occasion – Donald Duke, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, for honouring and supporting Oba Ladoja.

He thanked the mammoth crowd of people for trooping out and lining up at the airport road to welcome him to the ancient city, describing his visit as homecoming.

He prayed, “Your children will always experience great joy that God has given us today. Your children will be successful, evil will not befall them. Thank you for taking care of me.”

Addressing the people of Ibadan and the State, the President recalled how he solicited their support during the 2023 election, “I asked you to stay with me that ’emi lokan’ (it is my turn) and now we are there.”

He assured them that the economic challenges facing the nation have “turned the corner. There is now light at the end of the tunnel.”

He assured that the economy has returned to the moment of growth and prosperity.

“Thank you for your understanding and God bless you,” Tinubu said.