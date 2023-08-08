‘Your Pen Dey Bleed’, Olamide Hails Afrobeat Sensation BNXN

In a heartwarming exchange of musical admiration, renowned Nigerian rapper, Olamide, has heaped praises upon emerging Afrobeats sensation, Daniel Benson, also known as BNXN.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Olamide lauded BNXN’s impressive songwriting skills, specifically highlighting their collaborative effort on a track. Olamide, who recently unveiled his highly anticipated album, “Unruly,” featured BNXN on track 7, aptly titled “Come Alive.”

Formerly recognised as Buju, BNXN expressed his disbelief and elation at being part of Olamide’s project. In response, Olamide, the visionary behind YBNL, affectionately referred to BNXN using slangs that underlined their close bond, comparing his lyrical prowess to a pen that flows red with creativity.