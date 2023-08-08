Akwa Ibom Communities Protest Violation Of Local Content Law

Angry youths drawn from the oil producing communities in Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom State yesterday staged a mass protest, accusing an indigenous oil firm, Oriental Energy Resources Limited, of breaching the community content guidelines as enshrinement in the Nigeria Content Board (NCB) Act.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions such as: “Oriental, Stop Flouting Local Content Law”, “Relocate Your Operational Base”, “Enough of this Marginalization in Employment and Contract Awards”, “Our People Have the Qualifications to Work in Oriental”, “Mbo has Community Contractors”, “We Demand Fair Play, Equity and Justice”, ‘NCDMB Save Our Souls”, amongst others.

The protesters marched through the streets of Ibaka, a coastal town bordering the Atlantic ocean , drumming and chanting anti – Oriental Energy song, while the Police provided tight security to prevent the youths from taking the laws into their hands.

However, the Mbo Youths’ president, Comrade Edwards Moses, who led the protest expressed dismay that the company has sidelined the people of the area in employment and contract awards notwithstanding the provisions of the nation’s content law.

He said, “Oriental Energy has breached the local content board regulations on engagement. The community content guidelines stipulate that oil companies operating in a community should as a matter of policy give youths of the community 100 percent unskilled labour, 50 semi – skilled and at least 20 percent of skilled labour, but Oriental has not deemed it fit to do so as contained in Section 4 , sub section 1-4 of Nigeria Content Act 2010.

“As a matter of policy, all the servicing companies working for Oriental are supposed to come from the community, but we have it on good authority that Oriental has advised them not to relate with the people in the community because Oriental has refused to insert community content in their award of contracts.