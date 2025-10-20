Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Monday evening, arrived in Katsina State for a two-day working visit aimed at promoting entrepreneurship, agricultural innovation, and infrastructural renewal in the state.

The Vice President’s aircraft touched down at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport in Katsina around 5:00 p.m., and he was warmly received by the governor of Katsina State, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda; his deputy, Hon. Faruk Lawal Jobe; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Nasir Yahaya Daura; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, and the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, among other senior government officials.

On the Vice President’s entourage were the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa; Senator Muntari Dandutse, representing Katsina South senatorial district, and Hon. Abdullahi Aliyu, representing Musawa/Matazu Federal Constituency.

Representatives of the Daura Emirate and the Emir of Katsina, represented by the Kauran Katsina, were also on hand to welcome the Vice President, alongside members of the Katsina State Executive Council, lawmakers, and district heads from across the state, underscoring the excitement and unity surrounding the high-profile visit.

During the two-day engagement, Vice President Shettima is expected to commission the newly completed dualised Central Mosque–Kiddeis Roundabout Road, a key urban infrastructure project executed under the Radda administration.

He will also launch the Katsina Sustainable Platform for Agriculture (KASPA), a digital innovation designed to connect farmers with experts, markets, and input suppliers, aimed at modernising agriculture and improving food security in the state.

Another highlight of the visit will be the official flag-off of the 9th National MSME Clinic, an initiative of the Federal Government that brings together entrepreneurs, financial institutions, and regulatory agencies to foster small and medium-scale business growth across the country.