The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has celebrated the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, as he commemorates his 70th birthday, saying his visionary leadership have inspired millions seek a deeper relationship with God.

CAN, in a statement by its president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, acknowledged Oyedepo’s impact on Christians in Nigeria.

“His unwavering commitment to the gospel and his visionary leadership have inspired millions to seek a deeper relationship with God. Through his ministry, he has not only transformed lives spiritually but has also contributed significantly to educational development, economic empowerment, and social upliftment.

“In these challenging times, marked by socio-economic instability and increasing insecurity, Bishop Oyedepo’s teachings on faith, prosperity, and resilience have provided hope and direction for many.

“His steadfastness in preaching the message of love, unity, and faith reinforces the essential role of the church in addressing the pressing issues facing our nation,” the statement said.

CAN urged Christians in Nigeria to pursue peace, adding that Oyedepo’s watchword had always been bordered around peace and positive change in the community.

“As we reflect on the current realities of our society, we are reminded that the Church must remain a beacon of hope, promoting peace and reconciliation among diverse communities. Bishop Oyedepo’s emphasis on the Word of God as a foundation for living has become even more relevant, urging us to stand firm in our beliefs and to be agents of change in our communities.

“We celebrate not only his achievements but also his unwavering dedication to the Great Commission, encouraging believers to spread the message of Christ’s love. His life is a shining example of the power of faith in action, and we pray that God continues to grant him strength, wisdom, and grace in many years ahead.

“As he enters this new decade, we pray that God will bless him abundantly and that his ministry will continue to flourish, bringing light to those in darkness and hope to the hopeless,” CAN said.