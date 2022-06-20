Renowned Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, on Monday, urged Nigerians to register and vote in 2023 elections in order to change Nigeria’s narrative.

The cleric warned that no one should complain about bad governance if he or she fail to vote in the forthcoming polls.

Gumi, who stated this on his verified Facebook page after re-registering for his lost voter card, also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the voter registration exercise to cover rural areas and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Gumi maintained that no eligible Nigerian should be defranchised

The popular cleric wrote: “Alhamdulillahi I’ve just re-register for my lost Voter’s ID.

“With ten days to go, I sincerely hope I. N. E. C would reconsider extending the the registration to especially cover the rural areas and IDPs. No eligible Nigerian should be defranchised as much as possible.

“Your vote is your power to change the situation. If you refuse to vote, then complain no more to anyone. May Allah protect us all. Amin.”