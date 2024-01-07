President Bola Tinubu has felicitated the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari, as he marks his birthday anniversary on January 8, describing him as man of action.

The President, in a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, commended the diligence, passion, and expertise the foremost geologist brings to tasks as one of the longest-tenured chief executives in the history of Africa’s most valuable energy company.

“Mele is a man of action, rather than words. He is proactive in his approach. His ability to diagnose complicated problems with thoughtful and pragmatic solutions has created a path for him to continue rendering valuable service to our nation. I wish him a happy birthday,” the President said.

President Tinubu prayed that Almighty Allah to grant the business executive more wisdom and strength in his service to Nigeria.