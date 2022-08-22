Acting Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has said that the Malam Nasir El-Rufai government has fashioned out a system of inclusiveness that enables the youth to contribute to development.

Dr Balarabe who reiterated this while interacting with some youths in commemoration of the 2022 International Youth Day, said the government is aware of the huge population of young people in the state, so it makes no sense to exclude them from the system.

The Acting Governor said apart from appointing many young people into very sensitive positions, the government had also provided them with education and entrepreneurship skills.

“To further lift up the youths in the state, government has targeted education, economic empowerment, employment generation, entrepreneurship development and provision of equal opportunities as areas that will benefit our youths.

“In order to bring this to fruition, the government is putting in place specific programmes for the benefit of youths in the state.

“Our government is also broadening the learning areas to emphasise Technical and Vocational Education which provides ready sources for employment and economic empowerment for our youths,” she added.

Dr Balarabe encouraged the youth to continue to seek for educational opportunities, so that they can be better placed to grapple with the upheavals tossed up by modernism.

In her remark, Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, said the youths must equip themselves with skills and tap from the experiences of older people in order to prosper.

Mrs Chat Adamu, Kaduna State Coordinator, Global Peace Development, said the event was organised to commemorate the International Youth Week with the theme, “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages.“

Two of the participants, Jelilat Abidoye and Abdulhalim Ringim, called for consensus of the youths to push their agenda and contribute to nation building.