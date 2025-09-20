The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) has declared support for Seyi Tinubu’s in the 2027 governorship race in Lagos State, describing his aspiration as a “divine call to leadership.”

In a statement signed by its president-general, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, the umbrella body of youth groups across the six geopolitical zones said Seyi Tinubu possessed the right qualities to lead Lagos to greater heights.

CONYL cited his “vast experience, unyielding integrity, and dynamic vision” as the basis of its endorsement, saying his track record in leadership, community development and public service set him apart.

The coalition also referenced recent remarks by the special adviser on policy communication to President Bola Tinubu, Mr Daniel Bwala, stressing that being the son of the president does not diminish Seyi Tinubu’s competence.

“We wholeheartedly agree that his capabilities and passion for driving progress in Lagos transcend any familial connection. Chief Seyi Tinubu embodies the principles of integrity and competence, offering a fresh and inspiring approach to governance,” the statement said.

According to CONYL, Seyi Tinubu’s vision for Lagos includes innovative strategies in economic growth, infrastructure renewal, education reform, and social welfare—programmes the coalition said align with the aspirations of young people and the wider population.

The group further described him as a dynamic leader with the ability to unite diverse groups and foster inclusivity, urging stakeholders, community leaders and people of Lagos State to rally behind him.

“This is a defining moment in Lagos State’s history. Let us come together and support Chief Seyi Tinubu as he steps up to lead Lagos towards unprecedented achievements,” the statement added.